Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift brought the celebrity glamour to Lena Dunham's secret weekend wedding after landing an invite to the intimate nuptials.

The "Shake It Off" hitmaker was among the few guests in attendance as "Girls" creator and star Dunham tied the knot with English-Peruvian musician Luis Felber in London on Saturday, September 25.

Swift, who did not perform at the event, flew solo at the celebration, as she was not accompanied by her British boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

The pop superstar has been close friends with Dunham for years, and previously cast the actress in her star-studded "Bad Blood" music video back in 2015. The bride and groom have yet to comment on the wedding news, but the musician seemingly hinted at the nuptials by posting The Zombies' "This Will Be Our Year" on his Instagram Story on Sunday, September 26. He added purple heart and alien emojis.

Dunham and Felber, aka Attawalpa, went public with their romance in June, two months after the American star gushed about their relationship, calling her then-mystery man the "greatest person I've ever met." In a birthday tribute to her man, she wrote, "Feliz Cumpleanos Luis. When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon."

She went on raving about her then-boyfriend, "Everyone who comes into contact with you- creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky," she further gushed. "But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers. 'The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come..' Happy Birthday, Lulu @attawalpa."

She previously dated producer and hitmaker Jack Antonoff until they split in 2018.