 
 

Hayley Erin Keeps Birth of Her Twins Secret for Nearly Two Months

Hayley Erin Keeps Birth of Her Twins Secret for Nearly Two Months
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' actress, who welcomed Juno and Maude in early August, gushes that her babies with husband Adam Fergus are already individuals.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Hayley Erin is a new mum. The "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" star and her husband, Adam Fergus, welcomed twins last month (August 2021), but kept the news to themselves for almost two months.

"7 weeks ago Juno & Maude made me a mom," the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday, September 27. "Well, Maude on the 9th of August and Juno on the 10th. They're individuals already. Maude has a shock of her dad's dark hair and Juno is dramatic just like... both of her parents."

She also paid tribute to her husband, adding, "Couldn't do it without my love, the one, the only, SuperSperm himself: Dadam @adamfergus."

The former "General Hospital" star was quickly congratulated by Chris Mason, who played her brother on the "Pretty Little Liars" spin-off. "Love you guys!" he wrote alongside hand-clapping emojis.

  See also...

Her fans were also quick to congratulate Hayley. "So beautiful! Congratulations! I love that they have different birthdays! So much more special for all of you! [love]," one commented, while another gushed over the newborn babies, "Congratulations on the beautiful babies."

"HAYLEY!! They are beautiful! So happy for your new family, congratulations," a third Instagram user wrote. A separate fan added, "Congrats! They're beautiful and I love their names!"

Meanwhile, the proud new dad shared a few pictures of his new family and wrote, "Welcome to earth Juno & Maude. It's been 7 weeks of heavenly bliss so I thought I'd better share some pics before the wheels come off."

"My heroic wife, @hayleyerin13 is not only thriving but has taken to motherhood so well that we may have a bakers dozen of these lil gremlins. Suffice to say I recommend it. They're bloody marvelous."

Hayley announced she was pregnant in April.

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber Top Hot 100 for A Sixth Week With 'Stay'
Most Read
Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started
Celebrity

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million