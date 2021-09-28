Britney Spears Insists A Lot in New Documentary About Conservatorship Is 'Not True'

Instagram Celebrity

Claiming to have watched 'a little bit' of 'Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle For Freedom', the 'Scream and Shout' singer stresses that she really tries to disassociate herself from the drama.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has broken her silence following the release of a new CNN documentary about her conservatorship, insisting much of the project is full of falsehoods.

"Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle For Freedom", which hit CNN on Sunday, September 26, is full of inaccuracies, according to the pop star, who confessed to watching "a little bit" in a lengthy Instagram burst on Monday, September 27.

Britney wrote, "It's really crazy guys... I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama! Number one... that's the past!!! Number two... can the dialogue get any classier."

She then added, sarcastically, "Number three... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world!!! What can I say... the EFFORT on their part."

The weekend also saw the release of a new New York Times docu-series, "Controlling Britney Spears", which suggested the pop star has been fighting to end her father Jamie's controlling 13-year conservatorship since at least 2014, while security experts have been bugging her bedroom and wiretapping intimate and private calls with the star's sons and even her lawyer.

The singer's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart has demanded lawmakers in Los Angeles investigate claims his client was the subject of intense surveillance.

Another Netflix documentary about Britney's conservatorship, "Britney vs Spears", will debut on Tuesday - on the eve of the singer's latest conservatorship hearing, during which she hopes a judge will set a deadline for the end of the restrictions on her life as her father steps down as her conservator.