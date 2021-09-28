 
 

Macy Gray Refuses to Leave 'The Masked Singer Australia' After Getting Lowest Vote

Macy Gray Refuses to Leave 'The Masked Singer Australia' After Getting Lowest Vote
The 'I Try' hitmaker insisted on continuing with the contest after she was told she had to say goodbye because she didn't get enough vote to proceed to the next round.

AceShowbiz - Macy Gray caused a stir backstage at Australia's TV talent show "The Masked Singer" on Sunday (26Sep21) after reportedly refusing to leave the set despite having been voted off.

The "I Try" hitmaker was unveiled as the voice behind the Atlantis costume during the latest episode of the hit competition series, during which celebrities don elaborate disguises and perform as a panel of judges try to guess their identities.

However, according to comedian and show judge Dave "Hughesy" Hughes, Gray left producers scrambling behind the scenes after initially insisting on continuing with the contest even though she had lost the public vote and had to say goodbye.

"Macy Gray had such passion for The Masked Singer that when she was told that she had to leave the show, which you saw last night, she refused to leave the show," Hughes told 2Day FM's "Morning Crew".

"She said, 'No, I'm continuing in the show,' and there had to be a discussion which went for quite a while as to, 'No, you have to leave.' She said, 'No, I'm not leaving.' "

The awkward exchange briefly delayed filming as Gray repeatedly declined to shoot the big reveal, which leads to the closing segment of the show. "The thing is, we can't do the end of the show unless the head comes off," Hughes continued, explaining it took "quite a while" before she finally relented.

Gray has yet to comment on the claims.

She followed the likes of Australian singer/actor Ben Lee and former British soccer star-turned-movie hardman Vinnie Jones in being voted off the latest season of "The Masked Singer Australia".

