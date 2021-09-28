Britney Spears' Bedroom Surveillance Shocks New York Times Documentary Director

Instagram Celebrity

The director of new expose 'Controlling Britney Spears' reveals the pop star's every move including her bedroom activity was closely monitored by her conservators.

AceShowbiz - The director of a shocking new Britney Spears documentary was stunned to discover the pop star's every move was monitored at the height of her conservatorship.

Samantha Stark, the brains behind "Controlling Britney Spears", admits she and her team of investigators had been working on a film about the singer's plight for quite some time when the man who helped set up the technology that allowed the pop star's father to keep an ever-watchful eye on his daughter stepped forward with bombshell claims.

Stark reveals his story bolstered their findings and led to the new FX/Hulu expose.

"For so long there was this idea that Britney wanted to be in this conservatorship. It's considered voluntary by the court...," the director tells "Good Morning America", "and I think a lot of people were like, 'If she doesn't wanna be in it, why doesn't she just say something? Why doesn't she go on her Instagram? Why doesn't she refuse to work?' "

"We saw this very intense surveillance apparatus and also the emotional side of what that did, and I think the public is starting to understand how this could have been going on for so long."

"When Alex Vlasov, a person who did IT for her security, came forward, he had all this evidence to show us of how intense the surveillance was and I think putting an audio recorder in her bedroom was the most shocking thing."

Stark reveals she also dug up court documents dating back to 2014, which make it clear Britney did not want to be controlled by a conservatorship, led by her dad, Jamie.

"We saw that Britney had been communicating all this time to the judge.... that, 'I don't wanna be in this. What do I have to do to get out of this? I don't want my father in charge'... It's really different from what everyone thought it was."

Even Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has been left shocked by the new documentary's claims, calling the surveillance operation a "shameful violation of her privacy rights". He has called for an investigation.

Last month (Aug21), Jamie Spears announced plans to step down as his daughter's conservator and urged the judge overseeing the case to end the arrangement and allow Britney to live her life without constraints.

A hearing is set for Wednesday (29Sep21).