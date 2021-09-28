'No Time to Die' Star Lea Seydoux Doesn't Support Female James Bond

WENN Movie

The Dr. Madeleine Swann depicter agrees with Daniel Craig that the British 007 spy agent shouldn't be played by a woman in the next installment following his departure.

Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lea Seydoux isn't on board with the prospect of a female James Bond.

The actress, who reprises her role as Dr. Madeleine Swann for the new Bond movie, "No Time to Die", has dismissed the idea of the money-spinning film franchise being helmed by a female character.

Lea - who previously starred in 2015's Spectre - explained, "James Bond is James Bond. I don't think James Bond should be played by a woman."

The actress acknowledges that young girls need to have "strong" female role models.

However, Lea also believes that a female spy should lead another film franchise and not the Bond series.

"It's important for young girls... to have a good example of strong women - maybe they could do a female spy, but it would be another film," she told Sky News.

Daniel Craig is playing Bond for the final time in the new movie, and he's previously argued that his replacement should not be a woman.

However, he acknowledged that women and people of colour should be offered similarly high-profile roles.

The actor - who first starred as Bond in 2006's "Casino Royale" - recently explained, "The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”