Katherine Heigl on Her Most Controversial Remarks About 'Grey's Anatomy

Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katherine Heigl reflects on her controversial remarks about the working conditions on "Grey's Anatomy". The former cast member of the hit ABC series previously was slammed for talking about the show's alleged working conditions in a 2009 episode of "The David Letterman Show".

After International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) demands better conditions for more than 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in theater, television and film productions, Katherine took to her Instagram account to applaud celebs who showed support for production crew members in addition to recalling the backlash she got a decade ago.

"Some of you may remember over ten years ago I was very vocal about the absurdity of the working hours crews and actors were being forced into by production," Katherine wrote in the Friday, September 24 post. "Even Diane Sawyer interviewed me and not so kindly informed me 'no one feels sorry for you.' I very publicly and for many many years after got my a** kicked for speaking up."

She went on to say, "I let that public spanking shut me up and shut me down. I took a very big step back from the hustle of my career and retreated into the woods of Utah. I spent a fair amount of time struggling with self confidence and self worth."

"I let myself be convinced that I was wrong. Very very wrong. That speaking out made me seem ungrateful or precious or as if I were 'biting the hand that fed me,' " she added. However, Katherine said that as she's getting older, she's not afraid to face backlash for justice, writing, "As I approach my 43rd year on this planet that nasty insecure voice in me has started to go from a roar to a whisper. With age...that wisdom is knowing not only who you really are but what you will and will not stand for no matter what anyone."

"So I speak up today and say with zero hesitation or regret... 14, 16, 17, 18 hour work days are NOT safe," she insisted. "They are NOT healthy. They can not and should NO longer be tolerated."

During her appearance on David Letterman's show, the Izzie Stevens of "Grey's Anatomy" told the host, "Our first day back was Wednesday. It was--I'm going to keep saying this because I hope it embarrasses them--a 17-hour day, which I think is cruel and mean."