Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies
The 'Anderson Cooper 360°' host reveals that he will still pay for Wyatt's college fees although he doesn't plan to leave the 17-month-old baby boy an inheritance.

  • Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Anderson Cooper won't be leaving his fortune to his child. Despite having an estimated $200 million wealth, the "Anderson Cooper 360°" host revealed that he doesn't plan to leave his son Wyatt Morgan Cooper an inheritance.

The 54-year-old, who is co-parenting his 17-month-old baby with ex Benjamin Maisani, made the revelation when speaking on the "Morning Meeting" podcast on Saturday, September 25. "I don't believe in passing on huge amounts of money," he first divulged.

"I don't know what I'll have," the journalist went on. "I'm not that interested in money, but I don't intend to have some sort of pot of gold for my son. I'll go with what my parents said... 'College will be paid for, and then you gotta get on it.' "

Anderson previously disclosed that his late mom Gloria Vanderbilt, who died in June 2019 at the age of 95, didn't plan to leave him an inheritance as well. "My mom's made clear to me that there's no trust fund, there's none of that," he told Howard Stern in 2014. "I don't believe in inheriting money... I think it's a curse."

Anderson is not the only rich celebrity who won't leave his child an inheritance. James Bond depicter Daniel Craig also shared the same opinion. When speaking to Candis magazine in August, he said, "Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?... I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today's money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it, too!"

"But I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful," the "No Time to Die" actor went on stressing. The English native, who is a father to two daughters, elaborated further, "My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."

