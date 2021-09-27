Liam Payne Admits His 'Too Trusting' Nature Gets Him Into Trouble

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker has previously landed in hot water after confessing that he is 'not very good' at relationships and often ends up hurting people.

AceShowbiz - Singer Liam Payne is worried he's "too trusting." The One Direction star explains his loving nature sometimes gets him into trouble because he acts first and thinks later.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the pop star admitted, "I am far too trusting. I would rather trust first and think about it later, in one way. Sometimes it is a problem for me."

But Liam insists he has no plans on changing who he is and will continue to speak honestly about his life.

His comments come after the "Strip That Down" hitmaker landed in hot water in June when he admitted he's "not very good" at relationships and often ends up hurting people.

Liam - who was separated at the time from Maya Henry, with whom he has since rekindled his romance - said, "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me."

"I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else."

"That's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."

"I can honestly say I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both."