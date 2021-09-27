Machine Gun Kelly Claims He Gets Booed by Only 20 'Angry' Fans at Louder Than Life Festival

Instagram Music

Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly denied that he got hate at his latest concert. After a video of him getting booed by fans at the Louder Than Life Festival surfaced online, the "Bloody Valentine" rocker clarified that he was booed by only 20 "angry" concertgoers.

The 31-year-old rapper/singer set the record straight via Twitter on Sunday, September 26. "i don't know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all i saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones," he claimed.

When performing at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, Kelly was met with a barrage of boos and middle fingers. He also got into a brawl with one fan who confronted him at the photo pit.

After the unnamed individual pushed Kelly, the boyfriend of Megan Fox was quick to throw a punch at the person. Luckily, he managed to finish his performance after security separated the two men.

This arrived nearly a week after Kelly dissed Slipknot during his set at Riot Fest in Chicago. When taking the stage of the September 19 event, he told the crowd, "Hey, you wanna know what I'm really happy that I'm not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f**kin' weird mask on a f**king stage, talkin' s**t."

Two days later, Kelly explained that he took aim at Slipknot because its vocalist Corey Taylor "talked s**t" about his new album, "Ticket to My Downfall". He tweeted, "corey did a verse for a song on 'tickets to my downfall album', it was f**king terrible, so i didn't use it. he got mad about it, and talked s**t to a magazine about the same album he was almost on. yalls stories are all off. just admit he's bitter."