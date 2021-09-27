Video: 6ix9ine Throws Drink at Hater After Being Taunted at UFC Fight

Instagram Celebrity

In a video which surfaces online, the 'GOTTI' rapper tries to ignore insults by fellow attendees when making his way into the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas before he loses his cool.

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine came close to violating his probation terms. Currently still on supervised release, the rapper almost got into a fight during one of his latest public appearances. He lost his cool when someone threw a drink at him attending a UFC fight over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 25, the Brooklyn MC showed up at UFC 266. In a video obtained by TMZ, he was making his way into the T-Mobile Arena when haters yelled and threw insults at him.

At first, the 25-year-old kept walking and tried to ignore the taunts by the fellow attendees. However, one hater managed to get 6ix9ine's attention after he threw a drink at the "FEFE" spitter.

Not letting it slide, 6ix9ine quickly turned around and walked closer to the audience. After locating the man who possibly tossed the drink at him, he hurled a drink of his own. According to eyewitnesses, the former gang member threw coffee and it went splashing on others nearby. Thankfully, security was quick to usher him away from the hater before things escalated.

It's unknown if 6ix9ine will face any punishment for the said encounter. Meanwhile, the man who initiated the incident didn't get away from the law as he was reportedly seen being led away in handcuffs.

This isn't the first time 6ix9ine was taunted by haters in public. In last August, he was involved in an altercation with some guys who were allegedly clout chasing. In a video of the incident, the star, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was heard yelling to the individuals, "You got f**ked up, n***a." After a few back-and-forths, he and his team left the scene. Someone from his crew could be heard saying, "Come on, let's go. I got your phone."

Hours later, he addressed the incident when speaking in a Clubhouse chat room. Revealing that there was no security when the incident occurred, he explained, "Ain't no f**kin' security in the f**kin' mall when I acted up."