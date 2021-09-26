Rita Moreno and Lin-Manuel Miranda Among Honorees at Latin Cinema Celebration

WENN Movie

The 'Remember Me' actress and the 'Hamilton' creator are scheduled to be lauded at the upcoming inaugural Latino cinema celebration by Critics Choice Association.

AceShowbiz - Rita Moreno and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be among the stars saluted at the Critics Choice Association's inaugural Latino cinema celebration.

After the success of their Celebration of Black Cinema events over the past three years, officials at the film organisation have announced they are expanding the series with the inaugural Celebration of Latino Cinema, which will honour Moreno, Miranda, and Demian Bichir, among others.

The virtual Celebration will take place on 9 December (21).

"We are thrilled to be launching the first annual Celebration of Latino Cinema which recognizes the talented performers and skilled professionals who create the acclaimed films we are so proud to honor," Claudia Puig, the co-programmer of the event, tells Deadline in a statement.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit LA Collab, a non-profit committed to Latino access, visibility and representation in the entertainment industry.

Rita Moreno and Lin-Manuel Miranda recently teamed up for a documentary about her life and career. The movie, co-executive produced by Miranda, was released in June this year.

Moreno herself was last seen on the big screen in 2016's comedy "Remember Me". She will next appear in the upcoming Steven Spielberg musical "West Side Story".

Meanwhile, Miranda released musical "In the Heights" last year. He lent his voice to title role in animated movie "Vivo" and will soon release his next musical "Tick, Tick... Boom!".

His other new projects include family-friendly film "Encanto" and Disney adaptation "The Little Mermaid".

Last year, Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Gloria Estefan, celebrating Latinos in theatre at "Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices".