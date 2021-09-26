 
 

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget

According to a new explosive documentary 'Controlling Britney Spears', the star's phone was cloned and closely monitored by her handlers after she asked for a new gadget.

  • Sep 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' phone and internet use were monitored by her father, a new documentary has claimed.

The "Baby... One More Time" singer - who has been outspoken about wanting Jamie Spears to lose his position as conservator of her affairs - reportedly "worried" her team when she requested a new iPhone.

Her security staff were subsequently asked to put "parental control" on the device so other people could gain access to her texts, calls, and browser history, according to the "Controlling Britney Spears" documentary.

Speaking in the film - which was released on Friday (24Sep21) - Alex Vlasov, who worked for Black Box Security from 2012 to 2021, said, "Britney wanted to get an iPhone… and that was a big deal. Everybody was worried."

"(My boss) Edan (Yemini) approached me and asked me, 'Is there any monitoring services for an iPhone that you are aware of?' And I'm like, 'What do you mean?' And he's like, 'Well, parental controls. Is there any way you can put parental controls on an iPhone?' "

"And that's when Edan explained to me that Britney's communication is monitored for her own security and protection."

Alex questioned "the legality" of the request and was told the court were "aware" of the monitoring of her communications, which eventually led to Britney's phone being cloned onto an iPad, which was kept in a safe.

  See also...

He continued, "(Edan) said, 'Yes, the court is aware of this. Britney's lawyer is aware of this. This is for her safety. It's for her protection.' "

"And then Robin (Greenhill of Britney's management team at Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group) came up with the idea of, 'Why don't we just take an iPad, sign in with an iCloud on there, the same iCloud that Britney would use on her phone, and that would mirror all activity?' You would be able to see all messages, all FaceTime calls, notes, browser history, photographs.

"Their reason for monitoring was looking for bad influence, looking for potential illegal activity that might happen, but they would also monitor conversations with her friends, with her mum, with her lawyer Sam Ingham. If there's anybody that should be off limits, it should be Britney's lawyer."

Tri Star Sports & Entertainment group branded the allegations "false," but Jamie's lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen, insisted his actions "were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney and/or the court."

Edan's lawyer said, "Black Box have always conducted themselves within professional, ethical and legal bounds, and they are particularly proud of their work in keeping Ms. Spears safe for many years."

The singer's new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has vowed to "fully and aggressively investigate these matters."

He added, "Intercepting or monitoring Britney's communications, especially sacrosanct attorney-client communications, represents a shameful and shocking violation of her privacy rights and civil liberties."

