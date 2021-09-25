 
 

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive
Facebook
Celebrity

German model Jessica Leidolph was horribly mauled by a 16-year-old leopard named Troja or Troy during a photoshoot in the Wangen area of Germany back on August 24, leaving her with severe facial injuries.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - German model Jessica Leidolph is grateful that she has escaped death. The 36-year-old model has spoken out after being attacked by a leopard last month. In an interview with Bild, Leidolph shared that she suffered severe facial injuries as well as extensive lacerations to her body from the attack.

She also spent two weeks in a clinic because of her injuries. Additionally, the attack left her with three metal plates placed in the right side of her face. "I can't put any weight on my left arm. The swollen half of my face feels like after a dental operation. I practice with chopsticks so that I can eat properly again," the model explained.

"It was unfortunate," Leidolph continued. Despite the near-death attack, the model pleaded to keep the animal, a 16-year-old leopard named Troja or Troy, alive. "[But] I am glad there was no request to euthanize the animal," she said.

  See also...

The horrible incident happened on August 24 at a refuge for show animals. Prior to a photoshoot in the Wangen area of Germany, Leidolph was given a safety briefing by Troy's owner as the big cat was on a double leash. However, the leopard charged the model suddenly while she was sitting by a tree.

Of the attack, Leidolph, who is an outspoken supporter of animal rights, said that it "happened really quickly." She recalled, "If the leopard had caught my carotid artery, it would have been over. When it happened, I thought, 'It's over now.' I know that I was very lucky that I am still alive at all." Her doctors agreed with her, telling the publication that Leidolph would have died if the predator bit her a second time as it might have torn her throat apart.

In addition to being a supporter of animal rights, Leidolph models with animals in calendars as well as on YouTube to raise awareness and money to find them permanent shelters.

You can share this post!

Chris Cuomo Remains Silent After Being Accused of Sexually Harassing Former Producer
Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii