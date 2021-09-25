 
 

Latto Reacts to Fans Saying That She Sounds Like Doja Cat on 'Big Energy'

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Latto, who is previously known as Mulatto, has apparently had enough. On Friday, September 24, the "B***h From Da Souf" raptress launched into a rant on Twitter, lashing out at people who keep criticizing her sounds on her new song and comparing her to fellow rapper Doja Cat.

"A b***h rap and y'all beg me to 'switch it up'," Latto began to write in one of her tweets. "a b***h show versatility now it's 'why she singing' 'why she dancing' & I'm 'tryna be like' somebody else."

In a follow-up tweet, the "Muwop" spitter then came to conclusion that people will continue have something to criticize about her. "Moral of the story," Latto wrote while quote-retweeting her old post which read, "Folks gone always have sum to say... do you."

Latto's posts were in response to people saying that she wasn't like herself on her new track "Big Energy", which was released on Thursday, September 24. "I like Latto but this has Doja written all over it," one fan opined. "Nah This isn't the Latto from the South I know. This is Doja," someone else echoed the sentiment.

Meanwhile, some other fans came to Latto's defense. "Latto is completely different then Doja. Don't even start comparing Latto and Doja. Just because Latto made one song that had a pop sound dosen't mean it sounds like Doja. IT SOUNDS NOTHING LIKE DOJA. Rapper are allowed to experiment!" one fan insisted. Another fan added, "Not people comparing Latto and doja. Y'all need to stay in school."

"Moral of the story you can't please people," someone noted, while another comment read, "Huh? Their styles are literally polar opposite. She sounds nothing like her in that song." Another user gave advice to Latto, writing, "You did your thing despite what anybody had to say about it, period." Someone else said, "it be mf thatt don't even make music tryna tell artists what to do."

