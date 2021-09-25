Meghan McCain Appears to Shade 'The View' After Co-Hosts Contract COVID-19

WENN/Ivan Nikolov TV

Hours after it's revealed that Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro test positive for the novel coronavirus, the former co-host takes to Twitter to seemingly weigh in on the matter.

Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan McCain has reacted to two "The View" co-hosts testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. The new online columnist of the Daily Mail appeared to shade the talk show in a now-deleted post on Twitter on Friday, September 24.

Hours after it was revealed that Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro got the novel coronavirus, Meghan took to the blue bird app to seemingly weigh in on the matter. Alongside a GIF of Clint Eastwood's Blondie character giving a hat tip in 1966 flick "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly", Meghan wrote, "Trust your instincts, kids."

Fans believed that Meghan, who left the show in July, insinuated that leaving the morning talk show was the best decision. That prompted some users to blast the conservative columnist as they noted that she should have been more concerned about her former co-stars' well-being. One person tweeted, "I think I would have said, 'so happy my friends from the view are vaccinated and well', but that's just me."

In the Friday episode of "The View", longtime co-host Joy Behar told viewers, "Sunny and Ana apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen." She added, "They probably have a breakthrough case. They will be OK, I am sure, because they are both vaccinated."

A source claimed to E! News that their positive tests were "completely unexpected." The insider added, "No one could believe this was playing out live in front of the cameras, ahead of one of the biggest interviews for the show. No one had time to think about how this could make the show look, the thought was we have to take action right away and make sure everyone is safe."

Both Sunny and Ana were also "completely surprised" since they didn't show any symptoms. "It's possible there was a false positive, but they don't know yet," another source explained. "They have to test throughout the weekend to figure it out."