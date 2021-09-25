BTS Urge Fans to Get Vaccinated as They're Desperate to Tour Again

Facebook Music

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook miss their fans and call on loyal devotees to get vaccinated so that the 'Butter' group can return to stage and get back on the road safely.

AceShowbiz - BTS are urging their fans to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots after performing for world leaders at the 76th United Nations General Assembly earlier this week (beg20Sep21).

The K-pop stars sat down for an interview with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on "Good Morning America" on Friday (24Sep21) and discussed their touring plans, insisting fans have to get vaccinated in order for any trek to be a success.

"What we want to do most after the pandemic is a concert, so as eager as we are to perform, we also hope the situation gets better quickly, many people get vaccinated, and it becomes possible for us to safely have a concert," singer J-Hope said.

"That's what the fans want, and what we want. It would be great if we could live in a world where people can talk face to face and give each other hugs again."

Bandmate Suga added, "If not only us, but everyone around the world comes together to overcome it, we can emerge from this isolation and depression a bit faster."

Meanwhile, V explained he's desperate to see the band's ARMY fans again, stating, "It's been almost a year and a half, two years since I've had real eye contact with ARMYs. Since I don't see (them) in person, I sometimes wonder if they really exist... That's what I miss the most."

All seven members of BTS have been vaccinated - something the band revealed during a speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Monday.

"The vaccine was a sort of ticket to meeting our fans waiting for us and to being able to stand here before you today," J-Hope added.