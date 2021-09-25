 
 

'The View' Hosts Test Positive for Covid Just Before Kamala Harris Interview

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro have been asked to leave the TV set as the two are diagnosed with Covid-19 moments before they're set to chat with the U.S. Vice President.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' spot on top-rated talk show "The View" was delayed on Friday (24Sep21) after co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID off-camera.

Harris was waiting for what was billed as her first in-studio appearance on a talk show since taking office when the drama went down.

Longtime co-host Joy Behar told viewers, "Sunny and Ana apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen."

"They probably have a breakthrough case. They will be OK, I am sure, because they are both vaccinated."

Harris was then interviewed remotely from an isolated spot in the studio.

She said, "Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they are vaccinated and vaccines make all the difference, otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalisations."

Hostin and Navarro appeared at the beginning of the show for the daily Hot Topics segment but, after they exited, Behar was forced to stall for time ahead of the chat with Harris.

After a commercial break, a flustered Behar said, "Can someone please apprise me of the situation?" A studio producer could then be heard asking Hostin and Navarro to step away off-camera.

The show immediately went to another commercial break before Behar explained what had happened, telling the audience precautions were being observed. "The Secret Service is doing things to make her feel safe," the co-host added.

