Britney Spears' Conservatorship Abuse to Be Detailed in Another New York Times Expose

A new documentary titled 'Controlling Britney Spears' by New York Times is expected to explore the allegations suggesting the star was abused by her handlers.

AceShowbiz - Another New York Times expose about Britney Spears is to drop on Friday night (24Sep21).

The follow-up to the explosive documentary "Framing Britney Spears", titled "Controlling Britney Spears", will premiere days ahead of the release of a new Netflix project about the pop star's 13-year conservatorship and the battle for her freedom.

The new Hulu film, directed by Samantha Stark, details and explores new allegations about Spears' life and how it is controlled by her handlers, including her father Jamie, who is about to step down as her conservator.

Stark reveals the spark for her new film was Britney's own testimony about the "oppressive and controlling" conservatorship over the summer (21).

"When Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship in detail for the first time during a court hearing in June, she said a reason she hadn't spoken up earlier is she didn't think people would believe her," Stark said in a statement. "She said she felt abused under the conservatorship and questioned whether the judge thought she was lying."

"Britney's speech motivated the people in this film to seek us out to share their stories - at great risk to themselves - because they felt compelled to back up what Britney was saying with evidence they had or moments they witnessed."

Both "Controlling Britney Spears" and Netflix's upcoming documentary, "Britney vs Spears", will be released in the run up to an eagerly-awaited court hearing next week (29Sep21), which could serve as the beginning of the end for the pop star's conservatorship, which her father has suggested should be terminated.

The hearing will also determine a timeline for Jamie Spears' exit as Britney's conservator.