 
 

Madonna Reaches Out to Britney to Congratulate and Check in on Her Following Engagement

Madonna Reaches Out to Britney to Congratulate and Check in on Her Following Engagement
Instagram
Celebrity

The Material Girl has personally called her 'Me Against the Music' collaborator to offer best wishes following the Southern Belle's engagement to Sam Asghari.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Madonna called Britney Spears to "check in" on her and congratulate her on her recent engagement.

The 63-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight that she "loves" the "Toxic" star - with whom she caused a stir worldwide with their kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards - and gave her a ring recently to see how she's doing amid her conservatorship battle.

Revealing she spoke to Britney earlier on Thursday (23Sep21), Madonna said that she was "just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage. Or her pending marriage."

"I love her," she added, smiling.

Madonna previously lent her support to Britney - who has had her personal and business affairs controlled, in part by her father Jamie Spears, since 2008 - and called her situation a "violation of human rights."

  See also...

She wrote on Instagram, "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights!"

Madonna also vowed to free the 39-year-old singer - who claimed in court in June (21) her conservatorship is "abusive" - likening her situation to being in prison.

She added, "Britney we coming to Get you out of jail! (sic)"

Britney recently filed legal documents to terminate her conservatorship altogether after estranged father agreed to step down and said she was capable of handling her own affairs.

Meanwhile, a new expose called "Controlling Britney Spears" by New York Times is set to debut soon and detail the alleged conservatorship abuse.

You can share this post!

'The View' Hosts Test Positive for Covid Just Before Kamala Harris Interview

Stanley Tucci Tapped to Play Clive Davis in Whitney Houston Biopic
Related Posts
Madonna Stuns in Sexy Topless Pics as She Shows Off Her Youthful Physique

Madonna Stuns in Sexy Topless Pics as She Shows Off Her Youthful Physique

Madonna Signs Massive New Deal With Warner Music Group

Madonna Signs Massive New Deal With Warner Music Group

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada

Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada