Madonna Reaches Out to Britney to Congratulate and Check in on Her Following Engagement

The Material Girl has personally called her 'Me Against the Music' collaborator to offer best wishes following the Southern Belle's engagement to Sam Asghari.

Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Madonna called Britney Spears to "check in" on her and congratulate her on her recent engagement.

The 63-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight that she "loves" the "Toxic" star - with whom she caused a stir worldwide with their kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards - and gave her a ring recently to see how she's doing amid her conservatorship battle.

Revealing she spoke to Britney earlier on Thursday (23Sep21), Madonna said that she was "just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage. Or her pending marriage."

"I love her," she added, smiling.

Madonna previously lent her support to Britney - who has had her personal and business affairs controlled, in part by her father Jamie Spears, since 2008 - and called her situation a "violation of human rights."

She wrote on Instagram, "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights!"

Madonna also vowed to free the 39-year-old singer - who claimed in court in June (21) her conservatorship is "abusive" - likening her situation to being in prison.

She added, "Britney we coming to Get you out of jail! (sic)"

Britney recently filed legal documents to terminate her conservatorship altogether after estranged father agreed to step down and said she was capable of handling her own affairs.

Meanwhile, a new expose called "Controlling Britney Spears" by New York Times is set to debut soon and detail the alleged conservatorship abuse.