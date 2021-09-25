 
 

Britney Spears Reminisces PDA Moment With Ex Justin Timberlake at 2001 VMAs

WENN/Avalon/Instar
Celebrity

In other news, Madonna reflects on her conversation with the 'Oops! ... I Did It Again' hitmaker during a new interview, in which the former reveals that she reaches out to Britney to congratulate her on her engagement.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears was walking down the memory lane on her latest Instagram post. On Thursday, September 23, the pop star shared some throwbacks photos from the 2001 VMAs, where she attended with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Alongside pictures with Mick Jagger, the "Toxic" singer wrote in the caption, "Geez ... this is me before my VMAs performance with @MickJagger 20 years ago !!!! This is one my my favorite dresses I've ever worn." She added, "and it's simple black lace !!!!"

Britney went on recalling, "I will tell you this ... before I went on that night I was feeling kinda out of body with nerves ... I mean ... I was in a cage with a live tiger !!!!! I will never forget the moment before I went in the cage !!!! "

She then recounted a sweet moment with the "Mirror" singer, writing, "Justin saw I could hardly talk so he held my hand and gave me a 5 minute pep talk which obviously worked!!!!! Psssss guess I'm sleeping. because my eyes are closed in half of these pics."

  See also...

In other news, Madonna reflected on her conversation with Britney during a new interview. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima at the New York premiere of her new documentary concert film "Madame X" at The Edition Hotel Times Square on Thursday, Madonna revealed that she reached out to her fellow singer to congratulate her on her engagement to Sam Asghari.

"Just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage. Or her pending marriage," Madonna said. Further gushing over Britney, the "Papa Don't Preach" singer added, "I love her."

Asghari's talent manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed Britney and Sam's engagement on September 12. "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Cohen said. It was said that Sam popped the question at Britney's home in Los Angeles with the 4-karat ring New York jeweller Roman Malayev, featuring round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting.

