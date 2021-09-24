 
 

Camille Grammer Claims Erika Jayne's 'Good Friend' Spread Rumors About Her Money Issues

Camille Grammer Claims Erika Jayne's 'Good Friend' Spread Rumors About Her Money Issues
WENN/Mega/Avalon
Celebrity

A fan asks to the former 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star to give another hit at the Housewife who told her about Erika and Tom Girardi's money issues at Andy Cohen's baby shower.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Camille Grammer shares more details about the identity of the Housewife who spread rumors about Erika Jayne's financial woes at Andy Cohen's baby shower in 2019. In a Twitter post, Camille further divulged about the alleged snitcher.

A fan tweeted to the former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, "@TheRealCamilleG Is there anyway you can tell us or hint to, which Housewife told you about Erika & Tom [Girardi] money issues at Andy's Baby Shower?" Camille caught wind of the question and she appeared to be feeling generous with her answer.

Of the alleged snitcher, Camille said, "A west coast HW." The reality TV star went on to hint, "A so called 'good friend' of hers."

Upon knowing the hints, fans came up with some guesses with many naming Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna. "That narrows it to Kyle or Rinna. #rhobh #rhobhmeangirls," one person opined. Another user wrote, "My bets are Kyle," while someone else believed that "it's def Rinna."

  See also...

However, someone accused "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum Bethenny Frankel of spreading the rumors to "RHOBH" stars. "[Bethenny] told Rinna and Kyle so pretty much they all knew," the person said. "Big mouths."

Prior to this, Bethenny did say that has been aware of Erika and her then-husband Tom Girardi's yearslong money issues since years ago. In the Wednesday, September 15 episode of her podcast "Just B with Bethenny Frankel", Bethenny claimed that back in 2018, her late boyfriend Dennis Shields told her that Tom owed him $500,000, so when Erika said on the show that she spent $50,000 a month on hair and makeup and had two private planes, she found it unbelievable.

"You know, I was like, that's rolling really deep and that's just a number that would be hard to sustain," Bethenny recalled. "And Dennis said to me, 'He doesn't have it like that. He owes me money. He owes me half a million dollars.' "

Dennis also allegedly told the Skinnygirl founder, "I know this other guy he owes $1.5 million. He doesn't have money. He owes everybody money." She added, "And I go, 'What are you talking about? How is she flying around on the big plane, on the small plane?' "

According to Bethenny, Dennis said, "Because he's using people's money to support her lifestyle. He's using the company's money to support her lifestyle.' ... Dennis was like, 'He owes me money and it aggravates everybody." Dennis also allegedly mentioned that Tom didn't have a choice because "he can't say no to her."

You can share this post!

Jana Kramer Reacts to Kristin Cavallari Blocking Her on Social Media Amid Jay Cutler Romance Rumors

Bad Bunny Dominates Full Winner List of 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards
Related Posts
Camille Grammer Mocks Erika Jayne for Crying Over Divorce on 'RHOBH'

Camille Grammer Mocks Erika Jayne for Crying Over Divorce on 'RHOBH'

Is 'RHOBH' Star Camille Grammer Shading Co-Star Lisa Rinna's 'See-Through Bodysuit' Dancing Videos?

Is 'RHOBH' Star Camille Grammer Shading Co-Star Lisa Rinna's 'See-Through Bodysuit' Dancing Videos?

'RHOBH' Star Camille Grammer Hits Back at Ex Kelsey for Rewriting History

'RHOBH' Star Camille Grammer Hits Back at Ex Kelsey for Rewriting History

Camille Grammer Hits Back at 'Hypocrite' Denise Richards for Looking 'High' on Andy Cohen's Show

Camille Grammer Hits Back at 'Hypocrite' Denise Richards for Looking 'High' on Andy Cohen's Show

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument