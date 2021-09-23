Teyana Taylor Announces 'Last' Tour Before Retiring From Music: It's 'Hard' to Say Goodbye

Instagram Music

Before quitting music, the 'How You Want It?' songstress wants to entertain her fans across the United States and Canada with 'The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour'.

AceShowbiz - Teyana Taylor has decided to hang her mic in the very near future. When announcing her "last" tour before retiring from the music industry, the "How You Want It?" singer admitted that it's "hard" to say goodbye.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, September 22, the 30-year-old musician divulged that she will embark on "The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour" in November. It will hit 12 major cities across the United States and Canada.

Alongside the tour flyer, Teyana wrote, "How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard... However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer." She contineud, "Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage... One last time... Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell..."

"Pre sale tickets will go live 2morrow, here's the presale password: FAREWELL. TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY @ 10AM! VISIT HERE FOR TICKETS: http://www.TeyanaTaylorTour.com," she concluded her post. "P.S. if you don't see ya city don't be alarmed, more cities to come!!!"

Some people were saddened by Teyana's retirement news. Among those who expressed their disappointment was rapper Fabolous, who wrote in the comment section, "I'm hype & disappointed. I want a tour but not a farewell tour. want you to take some time off but not retire Tey.. i want all these comments to say don’t go @teyanataylor."

One of Teyana's fans then pressed, "so u was fr about quitting music?" Another stressed, "Where the hell you going?" A third chimed in, "Teyana stop playin. You ain't goin nowhere. AINT NO FAREWELL! You gon keep making this music. We need you."

Teyana previously hinted at her retirement in December 2020. After failing to receive a single nomination for the 2021 Grammy Awards, she wrote on Instagram, "I ain't gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the 'machine', constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list (goes) on and on lol (laugh out loud)."

"I'm retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world (sic)!" she added. "To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don't worry y'all know."