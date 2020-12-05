 
 

Teyana Taylor Quits Music After 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub

The 'Lose Each Other' singer feels sick and tired of being under-appreciated and overlooked after she was snubbed by the Recording Academy at the 2021 Grammy nominations.

  • Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - R&B star Teyana Taylor appears to be hanging up her microphone after expressing her frustration at life as a "super under appreciated" artist.

The "Lose Each Other" singer was left fuming last month (Nov20) when her critically-acclaimed June release, "The Album", failed to receive a single nomination for the 2021 Grammy Awards, and it seems Teyana has had enough of the lack of professional recognition.

She took to Instagram on Friday (04Dec20) to share her Spotify statistics for 2020, which revealed her music had been streamed 162.8 million times by 15.2 million listeners in 92 countries.

Thanking fans for their support, she marvelled, "Wow, who did that? Y'all did that! Thank you..."

However, Teyana, who is signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music, then vented about her struggles in the music industry as she seemingly announced her plans to retire.

  See also...

"I ain't gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the 'machine', constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list (goes) on and on lol (laugh out loud).."

"I'm retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world (sic)!"

Teyana, who turns 30 next week (10Dec20), went on to suggest she wasn't quitting the entertainment industry altogether, adding, "To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don't worry y'all know all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open...either that or I'm pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup (sic)."

The news emerges three months after Teyana welcomed her second child, daughter Rue Rose, with her basketball star husband Iman Shumpert.

The couple also shares four-year-old girl Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., nicknamed Junie.

