Kanye West Allegedly Bragged About Sex With Christina Milian During Kim Kardashian Marriage

Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - The A-lister Kanye West was allegedly having an affair with during his marriage to Kim Kardashian has probably been revealed. According to new reports, the rapper blurted out about hooking up with Christina Milian while he's married to the reality TV star.

It wasn't clear when the supposed situation occurred, but it's said that the "Hurricane" spitter made the revelation to members of his team during his 2016's "Saint Pablo Tour". "Kanye was blurting it all out during the conversation which was only witnessed by members of his team. He was opening up about cheating on Kim and freaking out, and then he suddenly announced he hooked up with Christina Milian," a source said.

"Kanye was boastful and saying how good the sex was, albeit very brief after a night out at a club," the source added. "He didn't go into detail about when and where it was, but mentioned Nick Cannon and bro code, as if he didn't really want him to know. It seemed it was all in the past, but he just wanted to spill his secrets, he was getting really manic."

The source went on noting, "I don't know how Christina would feel though if she knew he was going around talking about bedding her, but at least he was complimentary. Nobody knows if Kim is aware they hooked up."

Christina and Nick Cannon dated from 2003 to 2005 after meeting on the set of "Love Don't Cost a Thing". Meanwhile, Kanye married Kim in 2014 after welcoming their first child together, North West, in 2013.

Earlier this month, there was a report saying that Kanye cheated on Kim after she gave birth to their second child, Saint West, in 2015. "Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer," a source claimed to be close to the family told The Sun. "At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio."

"That was a really rough time for them," the source continued. "Kim wasn't feeling herself - the breastfeeding, the extra weight, the baby in the bedroom, the early morning exercise routines and juice diets - and Kanye was out late a lot."

Another source told the publication, "It was no secret among those who worked closely with Ye that he'd cheated after Saint was born. On his 'Saint Pablo Tour', he was flipping out in front of his team, confessing to sleeping with girls behind Kim's back. He even said he'd been f**king groupies and went into insane detail about his sex sessions, it was very graphic, his language was unreal."