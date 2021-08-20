Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

YouTube Celebrity

The former 'Freaks and Geeks' actor has been rushed to hospital and placed on ventilator as he is struggling to breath after testing positive for Covid-19.

AceShowbiz - "Freaks and Geeks" star Jerry Messing has been placed on a ventilator after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The former child star is currently in a Florida hospital after being diagnosed with the deadly virus on Monday (16Aug21).

His father James told TMZ on Thursday (18Aug21) that "nobody is allowed to visit him" and his son is "struggling to survive."

Messing, who has only received one Pfizer vaccine dose, "started feeling really sick and had shortness of breath" a few days before his symptoms worsened.

From 1999-2000 he had a recurring role as Gordon Crisp, an optimistic geek with trimethylaminuria, otherwise known as "fish odour syndrome," on Judd Apatow's TV sitcom "Freaks and Geeks", alongside future stars James Franco and Seth Rogen.

Jerry was also known for the Tips Fedora meme made popular on Reddit in 2013 from an homage to the Blues Brothers he posted on Facebook in 2011.

Since 2019, he has used his YouTube account to perform holiday-themed poems and a cappella parody songs.

He also had roles in Disney Channel's "Even Stevens", "Mr. Show" with Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, and the 1998 film "Addams Family Reunion" film, before retiring from acting in 2003.

According to reports, Jerry's mother and father also felt under the weather around the same time the former child actor was sick. His father, fortunately, tested negative while the results of his mother's Covid test are still pending. Both of them are fully vaccinated.