 
 

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
YouTube
Celebrity

The former 'Freaks and Geeks' actor has been rushed to hospital and placed on ventilator as he is struggling to breath after testing positive for Covid-19.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Freaks and Geeks" star Jerry Messing has been placed on a ventilator after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The former child star is currently in a Florida hospital after being diagnosed with the deadly virus on Monday (16Aug21).

His father James told TMZ on Thursday (18Aug21) that "nobody is allowed to visit him" and his son is "struggling to survive."

Messing, who has only received one Pfizer vaccine dose, "started feeling really sick and had shortness of breath" a few days before his symptoms worsened.

  See also...

From 1999-2000 he had a recurring role as Gordon Crisp, an optimistic geek with trimethylaminuria, otherwise known as "fish odour syndrome," on Judd Apatow's TV sitcom "Freaks and Geeks", alongside future stars James Franco and Seth Rogen.

Jerry was also known for the Tips Fedora meme made popular on Reddit in 2013 from an homage to the Blues Brothers he posted on Facebook in 2011.

Since 2019, he has used his YouTube account to perform holiday-themed poems and a cappella parody songs.

He also had roles in Disney Channel's "Even Stevens", "Mr. Show" with Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, and the 1998 film "Addams Family Reunion" film, before retiring from acting in 2003.

According to reports, Jerry's mother and father also felt under the weather around the same time the former child actor was sick. His father, fortunately, tested negative while the results of his mother's Covid test are still pending. Both of them are fully vaccinated.

You can share this post!

Omar Epps Baffled After 'Complete Stranger' Files for Restraining Order Against Him

Nicki Minaj's Husband Sues Authorities to Get Name Removed From Sex Offender Registry
Most Read
Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Happily Pose With His Half-Sister on 3-Year-Old's Birthday

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Happily Pose With His Half-Sister on 3-Year-Old's Birthday

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Polo G Heartbroken After Best Friend BMoney 1300 Was Killed in Chicago Shooting

Polo G Heartbroken After Best Friend BMoney 1300 Was Killed in Chicago Shooting

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant