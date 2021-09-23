 
 

Ana de Armas and Paul Boukadakis Spotted on First Public Outing Together Amid Romance Rumors

When making their way through John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, the 'Knives Out' actress is seen putting her hand on her rumored boyfriend's back.

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ana de Armas and Paul Boukadakis have added fuel to their romance rumors. More than three months after they reportedly became an item, the "Knives Out" actress and the Tinder VP were spotted for the first time together.

On Saturday, September 18, the Cuban native and her rumored beau were photographed at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. When making their way through the security line, she was seen putting her hand on the 37-year-old hunk's back.

For the outing, Ana opted to go with an oversize pinstripe blazer, Celine loafers and a pink face mask. Her companion, in the meantime, kept it casual in a white T-shirt, a navy blue jacket, jeans as well as lace-up boots.

Reports about Ana dating Paul first emerged in June. "Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the U.S. to film her new movie," a source told Page Six at that time.

The unnamed source then divulged that things have been going well between the pair. In addition, the tech entrepreneur has allegedly introduced the 33-year-old beauty to his family.

Ana was previously dating Ben Affleck for around a year after meeting on the set of "Deep Water". However, they called it quits in mid-January this year. "Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source told PEOPLE about their breakup. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles-based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

Ben himself is now in a happy relationship with Jennifer Lopez, who split from Alex Rodriguez in April. The on-again couple first dated in 2001. After getting engaged in November 2002, they parted ways in 2004.

