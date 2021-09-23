 
 

Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Murderer to Face Jury in Trial Early Next Year

Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Murderer to Face Jury in Trial Early Next Year
Instagram
Celebrity

Eric Holder, Jr. who is accused of fatally wounded the 'Victory Lap' rapper in a mall shoot-out is scheduled to stand trial in January 2022, more than two years after the star's death.

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - The man accused of shooting and killing rapper Nipsey Hussle has finally been given a trial date.

Eric Holder, Jr. will face a jury in Los Angeles on 5 January (22).

He is accused of killing the "Victory Lap" hitmaker and wounding two others in a strip mall shoot-out in 2019.

"Eric is nervous, but he knows it's time to get the case moving to trial," Holder's lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen, tells Rolling Stone, explaining his client was experiencing "a substantial mental health issue" on the day of the shooting.

  See also...

The murder trial has been repeatedly delayed by the COVID pandemic, among other things, including the retirement of a judge.

Nipsey Hussle, real name Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing store in South Los Angeles on 31 March, 2019.

Holder was indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon by a grand jury in May 2019. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible life sentence.

Meanwhile, Nipsey Hussle's former manager recently blasted speculations suggesting he orchestrated the star's murder.

"We ain't got no beef. Period," said Eugene Henley a.k.a. Big U. "We never stopped talking. All the way up until he signed the deal with Atlantic Records, he called me and said 'Unc, let's go.' Where the f**k is the beef at?"

You can share this post!

'Li'l Abner' Star Peter Palmer Dies at 90 After Birthday Celebration

'Hawaii Five-0' star Al Harrington Dies Amid Hospitalization After Serious Stroke
Related Posts
Nipsey Hussle and Carrie Fisher Among Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 Honorees

Nipsey Hussle and Carrie Fisher Among Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 Honorees

Nipsey Hussle's Baby Mama Blasted for Making Claim About Her Loyalty to Him

Nipsey Hussle's Baby Mama Blasted for Making Claim About Her Loyalty to Him

Nipsey Hussle's Former Manager Insists He Had Nothing to Do With the Rapper's Murder

Nipsey Hussle's Former Manager Insists He Had Nothing to Do With the Rapper's Murder

Nipsey Hussle Planned Two More Albums Before Tragic Death

Nipsey Hussle Planned Two More Albums Before Tragic Death

Most Read
Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement