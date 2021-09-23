Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Murderer to Face Jury in Trial Early Next Year

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - The man accused of shooting and killing rapper Nipsey Hussle has finally been given a trial date.

Eric Holder, Jr. will face a jury in Los Angeles on 5 January (22).

He is accused of killing the "Victory Lap" hitmaker and wounding two others in a strip mall shoot-out in 2019.

"Eric is nervous, but he knows it's time to get the case moving to trial," Holder's lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen, tells Rolling Stone, explaining his client was experiencing "a substantial mental health issue" on the day of the shooting.

The murder trial has been repeatedly delayed by the COVID pandemic, among other things, including the retirement of a judge.

Nipsey Hussle, real name Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing store in South Los Angeles on 31 March, 2019.

Holder was indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon by a grand jury in May 2019. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible life sentence.

Meanwhile, Nipsey Hussle's former manager recently blasted speculations suggesting he orchestrated the star's murder.

"We ain't got no beef. Period," said Eugene Henley a.k.a. Big U. "We never stopped talking. All the way up until he signed the deal with Atlantic Records, he called me and said 'Unc, let's go.' Where the f**k is the beef at?"