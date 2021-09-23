 
 

'Li'l Abner' Star Peter Palmer Dies at 90 After Birthday Celebration

'Li'l Abner' Star Peter Palmer Dies at 90 After Birthday Celebration
Celebrity

The former college football player, who best known for his role in 'Li'l Abner', has passed away at the age of 90, a day after celebrating birthday with family.

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Broadway and Hollywood star Peter Palmer has died.

The former college football stand-out and actor, who was most famous for playing the lead in "Li'l Abner" on Broadway and on the big screen, passed away on Tuesday (21Sep21) - the day after celebrating his 90th birthday.

His son, Steven, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing, "As a family we knew this was coming and that's why we had such a wonderful celebration of his birthday this weekend. He enjoyed being celebrated by his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends and extended family. Gonna miss you, Pops."

Palmer, a football star at the University of Illinois, landed his big break in showbusiness after winning a singing contest while serving in the U.S. Army, which earned him a spot on popular American variety series "The Ed Sullivan Show".

  See also...

His performance of "Granada" piqued the interest of Broadway producers Melvin Frank and Norman Panama, who asked him to audition for their "Li'l Abner" musical on Broadway, which opened at the St. James Theatre in 1956.

Palmer also took the title role in the Hollywood musical version in 1959.

He struggled to find work in Hollywood after his breakthrough but continued to star on Broadway in shows like the revival of "Brigadoon".

He also enjoyed success on U.S. TV in shows like "Custer", "The Kallikaks", "The Rockford Files", "Three's Company", "Charlie's Angels", and "Dallas".

You can share this post!

Johnny Depp Calls Himself 'Victim' of Cancel Culture as He Receives Honor at Film Festival

Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Murderer to Face Jury in Trial Early Next Year
Most Read
Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement