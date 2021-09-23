 
 

'Hawaii Five-0' star Al Harrington Dies Amid Hospitalization After Serious Stroke

'Hawaii Five-0' star Al Harrington Dies Amid Hospitalization After Serious Stroke
CBS
Celebrity

The actor who played Detective Ben Kokua in the classic TV show has passed away at the age of 85 in a Honolulu hospital after suffering a serious stroke.

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Hawaii Five-0" actor Al Harrington, who played Detective Ben Kokua in the 1970s series, has passed away.

Harrington died in a hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii after suffering a serious stroke, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, which confirmed his death with family members.

The actor, real name Tausau Ta'a, also appeared in the recent reboot of the series as Mamo Kahike, a surf shop owner and bus driver, from 2011 to 2018.

Before landing a role in the original series in 1972, he was a fire dancer and became known as The South Pacific Man in his home state.

After he left "Hawaii Five-0" in 1975, he returned to his fire show, which he performed until 1992.

He also starred on TV shows "Scrubs" and "The Jeffersons".

  See also...

The former TV anchor had a one-line role in the 1994 Tom Hanks movie "Forrest Gump" as a TV reporter who introduced President John F. Kennedy.

Al received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts in 2018.

Former co-star Dennis Chun paid tribute following Al Harrington's passing.

"My heart is broken tonight and Hawaii weeps for Al Harrington has left us. AL was not only an actor but he was an entertainer, humanitarian, coach, teacher, community leader, role model and most of all a dear friend," he wrote on Instagram. "His role as Ben Kokua in the original Five-O and Mamo in the reboot are iconic portrayals in the legend of Hawaii Five-0. So many memories ... so many tears."

"Laura and I send our most heartfelt aloha to his wife Rosa and his lovely ohana. Rest well my friend. You have journeyed well. You filled the world with love and aloha and made it a little place. I will miss you."

You can share this post!

Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Murderer to Face Jury in Trial Early Next Year

Kylie Jenner's New Baby Products 'Tested and Approved' by Daughter Stormi

Most Read
Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement