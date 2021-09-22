 
 

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy
Instagram
Celebrity

Shortly after announcing that she is pregnant with her first child, 'The Real' host shares a heartwarming clip of her and the 'Lose My Mind' rapper talking to their unborn baby.

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jeannie Mai has treated her fans and followers to a heartwarming video of her growing family. In the clip she shared on her social media platform, "The Real" host and her husband Young Jeezy listened to their unborn baby's heartbeat.

On Tuesday, September 21, the 42-year-old TV personality made use of her Instagram account to share a video that saw her and Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, experiencing the miracle of life together. The 43-year-old musician looked excited as he rubbed a gel on his wife's stomach before placing the baby doppler device on it so they could listen in.

"Okay baby J, this is the doctor talking to you," Jeezy said. The "Lose My Mind" emcee then placed the device onto her belly and Mai rubbed his head as they listened to the sound of their child's heartbeat.

Jeezy then ended the video by sweetly saying, "Baby J, this is your daddy, this is your daddy. Hi baby! Hi Baby! Can you hear me?" Underneath the sweet video, Mai wrote, "He changed my playlist forever," as the sound was music to the couple's ears.

  See also...

Mai announced her pregnancy during the September 20 episode of "The Real". At the time, she showed off her pregnant belly and told her co-hosts, "I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing and it's been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we've had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that...I am pregnant!"

On the show, Mai also admitted that she didn't think that she would be a mom, but that had changed. "I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I'm so thankful to be on a show that's really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently than I would have ever imagined seeing myself," she shared. She also vowed that she will be "an awesome mom."

Before going public with her pregnancy, Mai admitted she was "so nervous." She said in a video shared on her Instagram Story, "I am overwhelmed with emotion. I don't even know, like, what I'm going to say, how I go into this, especially when this has been the home where I've said for so long I never wanted to have kids." She then added, "Now even when I say it, I feel incredibly humbled by the fact that I've been gifted with one and that I can change my mind."

You can share this post!

Ice Cube Gets Defeated by Robinhood Once Again in 'Check Yo' Self' Lawsuit

'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: One Contestant Leaves the Beach, Two Others Are Fighting
Related Posts
Father of Two Jeezy Expecting First Child With New Wife Jeannie Mai

Father of Two Jeezy Expecting First Child With New Wife Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai Enjoys Thrilling Plane Ride on a Date With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Enjoys Thrilling Plane Ride on a Date With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai 'So Proud' to Finally Call Herself Mrs. Jenkins After Jeezy Wedding

Jeannie Mai 'So Proud' to Finally Call Herself Mrs. Jenkins After Jeezy Wedding

Jeannie Mai Reveals She Threw Her Three-Page Wedding Vows in the Pool After Marrying Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Reveals She Threw Her Three-Page Wedding Vows in the Pool After Marrying Jeezy

Most Read
Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding