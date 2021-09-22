Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

Shortly after announcing that she is pregnant with her first child, 'The Real' host shares a heartwarming clip of her and the 'Lose My Mind' rapper talking to their unborn baby.

AceShowbiz - Jeannie Mai has treated her fans and followers to a heartwarming video of her growing family. In the clip she shared on her social media platform, "The Real" host and her husband Young Jeezy listened to their unborn baby's heartbeat.

On Tuesday, September 21, the 42-year-old TV personality made use of her Instagram account to share a video that saw her and Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, experiencing the miracle of life together. The 43-year-old musician looked excited as he rubbed a gel on his wife's stomach before placing the baby doppler device on it so they could listen in.

"Okay baby J, this is the doctor talking to you," Jeezy said. The "Lose My Mind" emcee then placed the device onto her belly and Mai rubbed his head as they listened to the sound of their child's heartbeat.

Jeezy then ended the video by sweetly saying, "Baby J, this is your daddy, this is your daddy. Hi baby! Hi Baby! Can you hear me?" Underneath the sweet video, Mai wrote, "He changed my playlist forever," as the sound was music to the couple's ears.

Mai announced her pregnancy during the September 20 episode of "The Real". At the time, she showed off her pregnant belly and told her co-hosts, "I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing and it's been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we've had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that...I am pregnant!"

On the show, Mai also admitted that she didn't think that she would be a mom, but that had changed. "I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I'm so thankful to be on a show that's really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently than I would have ever imagined seeing myself," she shared. She also vowed that she will be "an awesome mom."

Before going public with her pregnancy, Mai admitted she was "so nervous." She said in a video shared on her Instagram Story, "I am overwhelmed with emotion. I don't even know, like, what I'm going to say, how I go into this, especially when this has been the home where I've said for so long I never wanted to have kids." She then added, "Now even when I say it, I feel incredibly humbled by the fact that I've been gifted with one and that I can change my mind."