 
 

Father of Two Jeezy Expecting First Child With New Wife Jeannie Mai

The 'Soul Survivor' rapper's TV presenter wife breaks the happy news on her daytime talk show 'The Real' as she admits difficulties in keeping her pregnancy a secret.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Young Jeezy is expecting a third child with his new wife Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

The TV presenter, who married Jeezy in March, revealed the happy news on her U.S. daytime talk show "The Real" on Monday, September 20, showing off her baby bump.

"I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it's been really hard to keep all of these secrets for you guys because we've had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!" Jeannie said.

This will be the first child for her and Jeezy together, but he is already dad to two other children.

On the show, Jeannie also admitted that she didn't think that she would be a mom, but that has changed. "I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I'm so thankful to be on a show that's really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently than I would have ever imagined seeing myself," she shared, adding that she knew, "I've got to come home and tell the girls that have always accepted me at every stage of my life, have been through my ups and downs and have always encouraged me to a place where, I feel like you've all individually always told me to, if I wanted to be a mom, I'd be an awesome mom."

Speaking with Women's Health magazine, Jeannie revealed she had been keeping the pregnancy news quiet for five months, adding, "We're relieved to finally share the news."

"Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world... I have no idea what to expect," she said, calling her man "an amazing dad."

