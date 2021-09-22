 
 

'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: One Contestant Leaves the Beach, Two Others Are Fighting

'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: One Contestant Leaves the Beach, Two Others Are Fighting
A new episode of 'The Bachelor' spin-off series kicks off with the drama between Kendall Long, Joe Amabile and Ivan Hall as Joe makes it clear to Kendall where his heart belongs to.

AceShowbiz - A new episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" aired on Tuesday, September 21. The new outing kicked off with the drama between Kendall Long, Joe Amabile and Ivan Hall. Kendall was not over Joe, leaving Ivan as the odd man out. However, Joe was vibing with Serena Pitt.

"I've done a lot of crying and most of the time I feel like it's been awkward and I've been having a hard time with it," Kendall admitted. "I don't want to be upset in front of anybody and in front of him and Serena. It feels frustrating."

She added, "There's still something that holds me to him. It's hard to be this vulnerable. Part of me really wants to keep trying. I don't want to just give up, but at the same time, I'm not letting Joe's relationship get in the way of my happiness anymore. One thing I know for sure…I will always love Joe. I think he feels the same way that I do." Kendall then decided to exit the show.

Meanwhile, Ed Waisbrot went on a date with Natasha Parker as soon as he arrived and they shared a kiss. Demar Jackson and Chelsea Vaughn enjoyed a date, but they didn't seem to click that well. As for Maurissa Gunn, she was upset that Riley Christian didn't open up emotionally to her. Despite that, they both admitted that they're falling in love with each other.

The episode also saw Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin going even stronger. The same also happened between Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb.

A strom then forced everyone to evacuate. Amid the chaos, Ivan decided to shoot his shot at Chelsea, making Aaron freak out. "I will slap that stupid beard off his face," Aaron said about Ivan. "That guy's such a little sneaky bitch bag." As if we hadn't gotten the gist, Aaron continued, "He's a desperate little bitch boy. Dude is built like a chopstick--I'll snap him in half."

Aaron and Ivan were then involved in a heated argument. "You literally lied to my f**king face," Aaron said. Ivan replied, "Walk off now. How do you feel about it? What are you about to do about it?"

