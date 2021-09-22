The Fugees Reuniting for World Tour to Mark 25th Anniversary of Hit Album 'The Score'

Music

Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel, and Wyclef Jean are back as a trio, after more than two decades of split, to hit the road for a world tour to celebrate anniversary of their groundbreaking album.

Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Fugees have confirmed reports of a reunion by announcing a world tour, which will begin on Wednesday (22Sep21) with a gig in New York City.

Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel, and Wyclef Jean, who split in 1997 and briefly reformed for two years in 2004, have regrouped to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark album "The Score".

The trio's comeback will start immediately with a top secret pop-up show in New York on Wednesday, before the "Ready or Not" hitmakers hit the road for a seven-date U.S. arena tour in November (21), beginning in Chicago, Illinois.

The Fugees will also perform in London and Paris, France in early December (21) before wrapping up with dates in Nigeria and Ghana.

Announcing the reunion on Tuesday (21Sep21), Hill said, "The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn't even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honour this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world."

Wyclef Jean added, "As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together."

The group will also perform at this weekend's Global Citizen Live 24-hour event.

The location of their performance will only be disclosed to fans who earn tickets for the show.

The Global Citizen Live spectacular will serve as a day of unity across seven continents, to be broadcast over 24 hours around the world on Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube and Twitter. Global Citizen Live will also air on TV networks across the world.

Details about where and when to watch can be found at www.globalcitizenlive.org.

Those taking part will be urging world leaders, philanthropists, and corporations to prioritise climate change and combat famine and vaccine equity.

Headliners include Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Cyndi Lauper, Demi Lovato, Stevie Wonder, Duran Duran, H.E.R., and Kylie Minogue.