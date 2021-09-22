U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Confirms He Fathers Six Children

Instagram Celebrity

The British top politician finally confirms the number of his offspring after years of speculation following an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally confirmed he is a father of six children after years of speculation.

Johnson, who is preparing to welcome his second child in December (21) with his wife Carrie, answered the question about the number of his offspring for the first time in an interview with NBC's "Today" show in New York, during his trip to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, in America.

When he was asked about combining fatherhood while running the U.K., he told an NBC broadcaster, "It's fantastic. It's a lot of work. It's a lot of work, I'll tell you that much, but I love it, I absolutely love it, and I want you to know I change a lot of nappies."

And when asked if he currently has six children, including his son Wilfred, born in April last year (20), the British PM confirmed, "Yes."

There has long been speculation about the number of children the blonde politician has fathered.

While he has four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler, he also has a daughter Stephanie, born in 2009, from an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

When Carrie was pregnant with her first child, Boris Johnson was diagnosed with Covid-19 which led to hospitalization. She also showed coronavirus symptoms but recovered after resting at home.

The baby became the first born to an incumbent leader since the August 2010 arrival of David and Samantha Cameron's daughter, Florence Rose Endellion.