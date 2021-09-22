Daniel Craig Explains Why He's Not Keen to Have Female James Bond Successor

Universal Pictures Movie

The 'No Time to Die' actor insists that, instead of making the 007 agent a woman in the next movie, 'there should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour.'

Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig has called for roles "just as good as James Bond" for women and actors of colour.

The 53-year-old star is to play 007 for a final time in forthcoming film "No Time to Die", but he has shot down suggestions that a woman could take over from him as he believes "better parts" should be created for actresses instead.

When asked if he would support a more "diverse" appointment as his replacement, he replied, "The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour."

"Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"

Daniel also admitted he hasn't felt objectified after a memorable scene in 2006 movie "Casino Royale" - his first outing as the spy - when Bond emerged from the sea wearing a tiny pair of blue trunks.

The star admitted he in fact chose the swimming attire because he wanted a similar shock reaction to the famous scene in which Ursula Andress emerged from the sea wearing a white bikini in her role as Honey Ryder in the 1962 Bond film "Dr. No".

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Daniel added, "I'm OK with it. I knew what I was doing. They showed me some shorts, some swim trunks, and I went, 'Those'. Because of Ursula Andress, and because of that look, I wanted to flip it on its head."