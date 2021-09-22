 
 

Daniel Craig Explains Why He's Not Keen to Have Female James Bond Successor

Daniel Craig Explains Why He's Not Keen to Have Female James Bond Successor
The 'No Time to Die' actor insists that, instead of making the 007 agent a woman in the next movie, 'there should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour.'

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig has called for roles "just as good as James Bond" for women and actors of colour.

The 53-year-old star is to play 007 for a final time in forthcoming film "No Time to Die", but he has shot down suggestions that a woman could take over from him as he believes "better parts" should be created for actresses instead.

When asked if he would support a more "diverse" appointment as his replacement, he replied, "The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour."

"Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"

Daniel also admitted he hasn't felt objectified after a memorable scene in 2006 movie "Casino Royale" - his first outing as the spy - when Bond emerged from the sea wearing a tiny pair of blue trunks.

The star admitted he in fact chose the swimming attire because he wanted a similar shock reaction to the famous scene in which Ursula Andress emerged from the sea wearing a white bikini in her role as Honey Ryder in the 1962 Bond film "Dr. No".

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Daniel added, "I'm OK with it. I knew what I was doing. They showed me some shorts, some swim trunks, and I went, 'Those'. Because of Ursula Andress, and because of that look, I wanted to flip it on its head."

