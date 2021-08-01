 
 

Boris Johnson and Wife Expecting Baby No. 2 After Heartbreaking Miscarriage

The U.K. Prime Minister and his spouse Carrie Symonds are having a new addition to their growing family after she suffered from a miscarriage earlier this year.

AceShowbiz - Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Symonds, are to be parents again.

The U.K. Prime Minister's spouse, who the politician married in secret at Westminster Cathedral in May (21), has revealed she is expecting the couple's second child after suffering a miscarriage earlier this year.

The 33-year-old conservationist, who already has son Wilfred, 15 months, with Boris, announced the news on Instagram writing, "Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas. At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken. I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves."

"Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well. I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too."

Shortly after Wilfred was born in April 2020, Boris returned to work after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He became the first U.K. Prime Minister to tie the knot while in office in almost 200 years.

Boris was previously married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen from 1987 to 1993 and to lawyer Marina Wheeler.

When Carrie was pregnant with her first child last year, she also showed coronavirus symptoms but recovered after resting at home.

The baby became the first born to an incumbent leader since the August 2010 arrival of David and Samantha Cameron's daughter, Florence Rose Endellion.

