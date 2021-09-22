 
 

JoJo Siwa 'Lost It' After Getting Top Score on 'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere

JoJo Siwa 'Lost It' After Getting Top Score on 'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere
ABC
TV

The 'Dance Moms' alum opens up on her initial reaction after being awarded the highest score of the evening during the first episode of 'DWTS' season 30.

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jojo Siwa made history on the premiere of "Dancing With the Stars" on Monday night (20Sep21), and earned the top score of the evening in the process.

The singer and actress was paired with professional dancer Jenna Johnson in the U.S. TV show's first-ever same sex couple, and the pair won high praise from viewers and judges alike for their Quickstep.

Their routine saw them awarded 29 points out of a possible 40, and they were also the only pair to be given an eight from any judge.

  See also...

"It was so cool! I didn't know when it happened!" JoJo told Entertainment Tonight after the show. "When Tyra (Banks, host) said it was the highest score of the night, I lost it."

Just behind JoJo, with a score of 28, was Amanda Kloots and her pro partner Alan Bersten. Amanda told the judges that she could feel the presence of her late husband Nick Cordero, who died after losing his battle with COVID-19 earlier this year (21), as she took to the dancefloor for her tango.

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and her partner Sasha Farber tied with Amanda on the leaderboard, with 28 points, while Spice Girls star Mel C found herself in fourth position after her Cha-Cha-Cha to the tune of "Wannabe".

At the bottom of the leaderboard was "The Karate Kid" actor Martin Kove, who failed to impress the judges with his Paso Doble, and earned just 13 points out of a possible 40.

You can share this post!

Liam Gallagher Calls Off Concert to Recuperate After Helicopter Accident

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Confirms He Fathers Six Children
Related Posts
'DWTS' Season 30 Premiere Recap: Christine Chiu, JoJo Siwa, Matt James and More Hit the Ballroom

'DWTS' Season 30 Premiere Recap: Christine Chiu, JoJo Siwa, Matt James and More Hit the Ballroom

Teyana Taylor 'Laughed' When Husband Iman Shumpert Told Her About 'DWTS' Gig

Teyana Taylor 'Laughed' When Husband Iman Shumpert Told Her About 'DWTS' Gig

Tyra Banks Praises Olivia Jade Ahead of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 Premiere

Tyra Banks Praises Olivia Jade Ahead of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 Premiere

'DWTS' Season 30 Cast Include 'The Bachelor' Favorite, Country Star, NBA Player and Wrestler

'DWTS' Season 30 Cast Include 'The Bachelor' Favorite, Country Star, NBA Player and Wrestler

Most Read
Josh O'Connor Responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Watching 'The Crown'
TV

Josh O'Connor Responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Watching 'The Crown'

Emmys 2021: 'The Crown' Reigns This Year's Event With Seven Wins - See Full Winners

Emmys 2021: 'The Crown' Reigns This Year's Event With Seven Wins - See Full Winners

Emmys 2021: 'Ted Lasso' Stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein Among Early Winners

Emmys 2021: 'Ted Lasso' Stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein Among Early Winners

Emmys 2021: 'The Crown' Wins Four Awards, 'SNL' Is Top Variety Sketch Series

Emmys 2021: 'The Crown' Wins Four Awards, 'SNL' Is Top Variety Sketch Series

Emmys 2021 Criticized for Lack of Actors of Color Win Despite Nominee Lineup

Emmys 2021 Criticized for Lack of Actors of Color Win Despite Nominee Lineup

50 Cent Joins #EmmysSoWhite Outrage After No People of Color Win Acting Awards

50 Cent Joins #EmmysSoWhite Outrage After No People of Color Win Acting Awards

Katherine Heigl Disappointed in Herself for Allowing Her Controversial Exit From 'Grey's Anatomy'

Katherine Heigl Disappointed in Herself for Allowing Her Controversial Exit From 'Grey's Anatomy'

'The Voice' Premiere Recap: Singers Offer Stunning Performance on First Night of Blind Auditions

'The Voice' Premiere Recap: Singers Offer Stunning Performance on First Night of Blind Auditions

Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Wins Best Comedy Actor, RuPaul Makes History

Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Wins Best Comedy Actor, RuPaul Makes History

'Today' Show Hosts Freak Out After a Streaker Runs Past Studio: 'Where Are Your Clothes?'

'Today' Show Hosts Freak Out After a Streaker Runs Past Studio: 'Where Are Your Clothes?'

'DWTS' Season 30 Premiere Recap: Christine Chiu, JoJo Siwa, Matt James and More Hit the Ballroom

'DWTS' Season 30 Premiere Recap: Christine Chiu, JoJo Siwa, Matt James and More Hit the Ballroom

Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Is as Glamorous as Ever in First Footage of 'Sex and the City' Revival

Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Is as Glamorous as Ever in First Footage of 'Sex and the City' Revival

Ariana Grande Uncovers Mother's Big Gamble Before She Landed 'Victorious' Role

Ariana Grande Uncovers Mother's Big Gamble Before She Landed 'Victorious' Role