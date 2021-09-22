Anne Hathaway and Richard Gere Urge World Leaders to 'Boldly Act' on Vaccine Equity to End Pandemic

WENN Celebrity

A number of Hollywood stars have united to sign a letter to top politicians across the globe to push for vaccine equity in hopes to end the worldwide health crisis.

AceShowbiz - Richard Gere and Anne Hathaway are among the more than 75 celebrities who have signed an open letter asking world leaders to end the COVID pandemic now.

Dozens of actors, musicians and models have signed the letter asking leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly Session in new York to "boldly act" to boost vaccination rates across the world.

The celebrities, who also include "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage, actress and activist Alyssa Milano, singer Ciara, models Christy Turlington Burns and Iman, and fashion designer Zac Posen, are advocating for 70 per cent of the world to be vaccinated by next summer (22).

The full letter, shared by Deadline, reads, "An open letter to world leaders on ending the COVID-19 pandemic now. None of us are safe until all of us are safe. We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere."

"COVID-19 is now a manmade pandemic of apathy. Only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose, leaving the world's most vulnerable to face COVID with no protection. This situation also lets new variants, like Delta, emerge and ravage the lives of millions."

"We are joining with CARE (an international humanitarian organisation fighting global poverty and world hunger) to call on global leaders to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021, and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70% of the world by next summer."

"To get this done the world community must also invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education, and frontline healthcare workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms. Millions of doses could go to waste because low-income countries don't have the support they need to get vaccines to vulnerable people."

"We can save millions of lives - and trillions in further economic damage - by meeting this moment with the resources and political will needed to end COVID-19 for everyone, everywhere. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe."