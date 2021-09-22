 
 

Anne Hathaway and Richard Gere Urge World Leaders to 'Boldly Act' on Vaccine Equity to End Pandemic

Anne Hathaway and Richard Gere Urge World Leaders to 'Boldly Act' on Vaccine Equity to End Pandemic
WENN
Celebrity

A number of Hollywood stars have united to sign a letter to top politicians across the globe to push for vaccine equity in hopes to end the worldwide health crisis.

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Richard Gere and Anne Hathaway are among the more than 75 celebrities who have signed an open letter asking world leaders to end the COVID pandemic now.

Dozens of actors, musicians and models have signed the letter asking leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly Session in new York to "boldly act" to boost vaccination rates across the world.

The celebrities, who also include "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage, actress and activist Alyssa Milano, singer Ciara, models Christy Turlington Burns and Iman, and fashion designer Zac Posen, are advocating for 70 per cent of the world to be vaccinated by next summer (22).

The full letter, shared by Deadline, reads, "An open letter to world leaders on ending the COVID-19 pandemic now. None of us are safe until all of us are safe. We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere."

  See also...

"COVID-19 is now a manmade pandemic of apathy. Only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose, leaving the world's most vulnerable to face COVID with no protection. This situation also lets new variants, like Delta, emerge and ravage the lives of millions."

"We are joining with CARE (an international humanitarian organisation fighting global poverty and world hunger) to call on global leaders to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021, and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70% of the world by next summer."

"To get this done the world community must also invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education, and frontline healthcare workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms. Millions of doses could go to waste because low-income countries don't have the support they need to get vaccines to vulnerable people."

"We can save millions of lives - and trillions in further economic damage - by meeting this moment with the resources and political will needed to end COVID-19 for everyone, everywhere. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe."

You can share this post!

Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson Slams Anti-Vaxxers After He's Booed at Music Festival

'Selling Sunset' Cast Member Tests Positive for Covid, Production Is Halted
Related Posts
Anne Hathaway's Ex Claims She Made Business Decision to Ditch Him After His Fraud Arrest

Anne Hathaway's Ex Claims She Made Business Decision to Ditch Him After His Fraud Arrest

Oscars Writers Compare Anne Hathaway-James Franco Pairing to Most Uncomfortable Blind Date

Oscars Writers Compare Anne Hathaway-James Franco Pairing to Most Uncomfortable Blind Date

Anne Hathaway Cut Her Own Hair on Movie Set as She's Afraid of Catching Covid-19

Anne Hathaway Cut Her Own Hair on Movie Set as She's Afraid of Catching Covid-19

Anne Hathaway Gets Candid About Real Reason Why She Is Not Comfortable Being Called 'Anne'

Anne Hathaway Gets Candid About Real Reason Why She Is Not Comfortable Being Called 'Anne'

Most Read
Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Ten Celebrities Who Dated a Fan

Ten Celebrities Who Dated a Fan

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Anthony Davis Serenades Longtime Partner Marlen P at Their Wedding

Anthony Davis Serenades Longtime Partner Marlen P at Their Wedding