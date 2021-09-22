Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson Slams Anti-Vaxxers After He's Booed at Music Festival

WENN Music

The Kaiser Chiefs lead vocalist vents his frustration on social media after he was jeered at by the people who opposed Covid-19 vaccination during a live performance.

AceShowbiz - Ricky Wilson has hit back at anti-vaxxers who booed him during the Kaiser Chiefs' Isle of Wight Festival performance.

The "I Predict a Riot" hitmaker caused a stir when he listed off the manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, and requested festivalgoers to respond in response to which jab they had received during their set at Seaclose Park in Isle of Wight, England, on Saturday (18Sep21).

In footage shared on social media from the festival, the 43-year-old singer can be heard saying, "Let's hear it for the anti-vaxxers" and was instantly met with boos from the crowd.

And, on Monday, the former "Voice U.K." coach took to Twitter to slam the "Vaccine Risk Aware" community.

He wrote, "I thought the virus was frightening, but the dedicated velocity of the 'Vaccine Risk Aware' community is swift, personal, harsh, expletive ridden and effective."

"They win fair and square. Twitter is yours."

It comes after Nicki Minaj hit the headlines for voicing her scepticism about the vaccine.

The 38-year-old U.S. rapper even claimed her cousin's friend became "impotent" and that his "testicles became swollen" after having the jab.

This year's Isle of Wight Festival performers included Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta, James Arthur, Duran Duran, Scouting for Girls, Tom Jones, Becky Hill, Primal Scream, Example, The Script, Ella Henderson, Vincent McMorrow, and Razorlight.

Last year, organizers were forced to call off the event because of Covid-19 pandemic.