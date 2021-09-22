'Selling Sunset' Cast Member Tests Positive for Covid, Production Is Halted

Netflix TV

Production on the Netflix reality show about Los Angeles real estate agents has reportedly been shut down after one of the cast members tested positive for Covid.

AceShowbiz - Production on hit reality series "Selling Sunset" has reportedly been suspended after an unnamed member of the cast tested positive for COVID-19.

The Netflix show, which focuses on a real estate firm in Los Angeles and its glamorous staffmembers, has proved a huge streaming hit, after launching in 2019, but producers have allegedly paused production as a safety precaution, according to Us Weekly.

"The entire cast and crew will be tested twice this week before resuming production," a source told the magazine on Tuesday (21Sep21).

The set is due to go dark for 15 days, according to the insider.

"Selling Sunset" was renewed for seasons four and five in March (21), but Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for the new series.

Jason Oppenheim and "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley's ex-wife Chrishell Stause are among the stars of the show. The two confirmed they were dating in July (21).

It took a while for the new couple to go public with their relationship.

"It's just one of those things," she explained. "You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is. We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realised the walls were closing in."

"People were getting a little savvy to it. We made it to the point where we're really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it's all good."

Chrishell Stause said her co-star Mary Fitzgerald, who's also Jason's ex, was the first one to find out about their romance. "It was fine that she knew because she could kind of help detract any (attention) because if Mary's there we're all just hanging out as a group," she said.