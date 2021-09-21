 
 

Drake Expands Business Portfolio With Dave's Hot Chicken Chain Investment

Aside from the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist, Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner are among the largest investors of the Los Angeles-based restaurant.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake is expanding his business portfolio with a fast-food chain investment. Just weeks after releasing his long-awaited album "Certified Lover Boy", the Canadian star moved on to a next venture by taking a minority stake in Dave's Hot Chicken Chain.

According to Bloomberg, the 34-year-old heartthrob is one of the largest investors of the Los Angeles-based restaurant. He joined the likes of actor Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner.

"I tried the food, and it was amazing," Drake said in a statement. "After meeting the founders and hearing their story I jumped at the opportunity to invest."

Dave's Hot Chicken was founded in 2017. It specializes in "Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n' Cheese and crispy French Fries" that are served at seven different spice levels.

The chain now has 22 locations across California, Las Vegas, Chicago, Dallas as well as Portland. The restaurant, however, has already sold franchising rights for over 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Just around four months earlier, it was unveiled that Drake purchased a stake in a vegan chicken brand called Daring Foods. He joined a $40 million Series B funding round for the company, which was led by D1 Capital Partners.

About the investment, the "Laugh Now Cry Later" spitter told the Beet, "I was immediately drawn to the Daring team's mission to transform how we eat." He added, "And I am excited to invest in and support a product I enjoy."

Drake himself revealed in 2018 that he no longer consumed meats. During a discussion with gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins on Twitch, he divulged that he eats pizza while gaming. "Chicken and pineapple on a pizza could work," the father of one said during the live stream. "But I don't eat meat anymore."

