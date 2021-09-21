Muse to Treat Fans With New Virtual Reality Concert Experience

WENN/Sean Thorton Music

Speaking of Enter the Simulation, frontman Matt Bellamy says that the project has 'always been about creating experiences that redefine the human role in programming and technology.'

Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - British rockers Muse are launching a virtual reality concert experience called "Enter the Simulation".

The "interactive stadium experience" is being created in collaboration with new platform and app Stageverse.

As part of the show, fans can virtually attend the concert with their friends and take on the form of three-dimensional avatars, NME reports.

"Simulation Theory has always been about creating experiences that redefine the human role in programming and technology," Muse frontman Matt Bellamy said of the project, which is based on the "Time is Running Out" hitmakers' 2018 album.

"We can't wait for our fans to be able to truly immerse themselves in our 'Simulation Theory' world and take full advantage of everything that the Stageverse experience will offer."

Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing added, "As I've often repeated over the past decade, my Balmain team and I are determined to always break down boundaries, as we search for new and compelling manners to communicate with an ever-expanding audience. Working with Muse and Stageverse is helping us to do just that — while also continuing this house's long association with great performances and talented musicians."

Stageverse co-founder and chief executive officer Tim Ricker told the British music site, "We're focused on creating a place where your digital identity and culture can live and thrive, and that starts with a high fidelity, premium, and accessible experience."