Muse to Step in for Foo Fighters at Aftershock Festival

The 'Monkey Wrench' hitmakers, who were due to headline on October 9 at the music extravaganza, pulled out following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in March aged 50.

AceShowbiz - Muse will replace Foo Fighters at this year's Aftershock festival. At the music extravaganza will return to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California from October 6 to 9 2022, the British rockers will step in for the "Monkey Wrench" hitmakers who were due to headline on October 9th. Foo Fighters pulled out following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in March aged 50.

Addressing the matter, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy said in a statement "It's been too long and we can't wait to come back to Northern California and headline Aftershock on Sunday, October 9th in Sacramento."

Back in February, it was announced Foo Fighters, Slipknot, KISS, Rob Zombie and My Chemical Romance would all be headliners at this year's Aftershock festival, which will be bigger than ever after expanding from three-and-a-half days to four full days. Slipknot and Zombie will headline on the Thursday, followed by KISS and Judas Priest on the Friday, and My Chemical Romance and Papa Roach on the Saturday.

"Aftershock is one of our favourite festivals," Rob said. "Always an amazing weekend. We are ready to take it to the next level this year."

Meanwhile, Jacoby Shaddix, Papa Roach's frontman, admitted it is a "dream come true" for the 'Broken Home' hitmakers to be headlining the festival. He shared, "I am over the moon stoked to be one of the headliners of Aftershock this year."

Calling the gig "a dream come true," Jacoby added, "We have worked our whole career for moments like this, and cannot wait to be back in Sacramento, where it all began, for the hometown throwdown! NorCal better be f**king ready, cause it's about to go down at Aftershock 2022!"

Several other acts will also perform over the four days, including Bring Me the Horizon, Evanescence, Lamb of God and Stone Temple Pilots. Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee previously admitted the group "cannot wait" to perform, saying, "We are so stoked to play at Aftershock in Sacramento this fall!"