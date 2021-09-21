 
 

Princess Eugenie Already in Love With New Niece After Princess Beatrice Welcomes 1st Child

WENN/Photo Pool
Celebrity

After her elder sister announces the arrival of her daughter with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Eugenie posts a sweet message on Instagram congratulating the parents on their newborn.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Princess Eugenie is excited to be an aunt again. After her sister Princess Beatrice gave birth to her daughter and first child together with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson gushed that she's already in love with her newborn niece.

Eugenie took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 20 to congratulate the first-time mom and her husband on the arrival of their daughter. "To my dearest Beabea and Edo," she began her message along with a picture of the couple. "Congratulations on your new angel. I can't wait to meet her and I'm so proud of you. We're going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge."

The 31-year-old princess, who is also a mother of one, also sent her love to her new niece. "To my new niece," she added. "I love you already and think you're just awesome from the photos.. we're going to have so much fun together. Love your Auntie Euge."

The news of the arrival of Beatrice and Edoardo's first child was first announced through her Twitter account. "So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," the couple stated. "Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care."

A longer message was posted on the Royal Family's Instagram account. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," so it read. "The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces."

The statement went on sharing that "the new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care."

It added, "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

The baby's name has not been announced. While it's the first child for Prince Beatrice, her husband Edoardo is also a father to son Christopher Woolf (born 2016), from a relationship with architect Dara Huang. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on July 17, 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor.

