 
 

Machine Gun Kelly Trolls Slipknot as 'Old Weird Dudes With Masks' During Riot Fest Performance

The 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker appears to be aiming his insult at frontman Corey Taylor whose derogatory comment during a February podcast was interpreted as a reference to him.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rock-rapper Machine Gun Kelly dissed the members of heavy metal band Slipknot during his set at Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, September 19.

There was no love lost between the "Bloody Valentine" hitmaker and the famously masked rockers over the weekend.

With Kelly's Riot Fest performance scheduled at the same time as Slipknot's, he wasted no time before tearing into his festival competition.

A video shot by a fan captured the moment he told the crowd, "Turn the lights up. Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks."

"Hey, you want to know what I'm really happy that I'm not doing?" he added, "Being 50 years old wearing a f**king weird mask on a f**king stage, talking s**t. So anyway, what's everyone's favorite candy? Reese's Pieces?"

His insult was most likely aimed at Corey Taylor, the only member of Slipknot who is over 50, after he made a derogatory comment during a podcast in February, which was interpreted as a reference to Kelly.

Appearing on the podcast, "Cutter's Rockcast", Corey said, "I hate all new rock for the most part. Well, the 'artists' who failed in one genre and decided to go rock - I think he knows who he is. But that's another story."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Corey explained, "The [young artists] that really frustrate me are the ones that they take something that's been around forever and then just basically rework it and call it new -- even though it's completely derivative."

