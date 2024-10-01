 
Princess Beatrice Pregnant With Baby No. 2
AP
Celebrity

Excitement is in the air as Buckingham Palace confirms that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second bundle of joy. With a spring arrival anticipated, the royal family couldn't be happier.

  • Oct 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are overjoyed to announce they are expecting their second child. A statement from Buckingham Palace shared on October 1 revealed the joyful news, stating, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna."

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in July 2020, welcomed their first child, Sienna Elizabeth, in September 2021. Named in a touching tribute to Beatrice's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Sienna has been a cherished addition to their family. Edoardo also has an 8-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, affectionately known as "Wolfie," from a previous relationship with Dara Huang.

The announcement included heartwarming photos of Beatrice and Edoardo, one showing the couple embracing with beaming smiles, and another of Edoardo walking hand-in-hand with Sienna and Wolfie through a picturesque woodland path. Excited about expanding their family, the palace confirmed that King Charles has been informed and that both families are delighted with the upcoming arrival.

Beatrice and Edoardo's relationship began in November 2018, leading to a romantic proposal in Italy less than a year later. Their wedding was initially planned for spring 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately taking place in a private and intimate ceremony at Windsor Chapel in July 2020. Among the limited attendees were Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, marking a special moment for the couple and their close family.

The royal family has always shown support for Beatrice and Edoardo. In May 2021, shortly after Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her first child, Beatrice and Edoardo announced the anticipated arrival of their daughter, Sienna. Reflecting on their family life, Beatrice expressed on social media, "We are all doing well, and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

The news of another royal baby has been met with widespread excitement. As Princess Beatrice and Edoardo prepare for their new addition, this cherished period highlights the enduring bonds and joys shared within the royal family.

