Ariana Grande Uncovers Mother's Big Gamble Before She Landed 'Victorious' Role
When making an appearance on Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show, the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker looks back at the time she and her mother first arrived in Los Angeles.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande's mum took a big gamble on her daughter when they first arrived in Los Angeles, picking up a six month lease on an apartment.

The singer hit Hollywood when she was 14 for a call back on hit Nickelodeon show "Victorious", but she had no idea the series was about to launch her career.

"I was so nervous, but so excited," she told fellow "The Voice" judge Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show. "I was so young... and my mum was like, 'Do you think you could really do this? We'll get a place. Should we get an apartment?' "

So the pop star and her mother moved out of their hotel home and took a risk on an apartment while Ariana waited to hear if she'd landed a dream TV role.

"Thank God [I got it] because what if I didn't get it and then she was like, 'Well we have this lease for the next six months!' "

Grande was eventually cast as Cat Valentine on the show and played the role for three years before taking the character to spin-off "Sam & Cat".

The interview was conducted ahead of Ariana's debut as a coach in the new season of "The Voice". Joining forces with returning coaches Kelly, Blake Shelton and John Legend, the "Thank You, Next" singer admitted she has "broken every rule in her contract" by DMing her team members on the singing competition series.

"I really don't think I have the chance you all think," the 28-year-old said of going up against the more experienced musicians.

