R. Kelly Sex Trafficking Trial Moves to Next Stage As Prosecutors Wrap Up Case
Celebrity

The 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker has been accused of grooming a number of women and two men for sex, while allegedly kidnapping and psychologically tormenting them.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prosecutors in the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial have ended their case after calling dozens of witnesses to testify against the singer over the past month.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker was accused of grooming a number of women and two men for sex, while allegedly kidnapping and psychologically tormenting them, illegally videotaping sex acts, passing on sexually-transmitted diseases, and refusing them basic necessities like bathroom breaks and food.

Among those testifying for the prosecution were former Kelly employees, who claimed they were paid to enable the singer or ignore his sick sex demands altogether.

Kelly's defence team will now get the chance to dispute the accusers' accounts, which have dated back decades.

Much of the case so far has revolved around Kelly's relationship with the late Aaliyah. One of the witnesses claims she saw Kelly sexually abusing Aaliyah when she was only 13 or 14.

A marriage licence presented into evidence suggests the couple wed and falsely listed her age as 18. She was 15 at the time. Kelly was 27.

Another witness was an expert on abusive relationships, Dawn Hughes. Dawn testified about studies showing that many abusers systematically isolate, demean, subjugate and spy on their victims as means of control -- all tactics allegedly used by Kelly. "Generally speaking, it isn't unusual for powerful people like Kelly to be surrounded by underlings who 'knew about it and didn't do anything,' " Dawn stated.

The R&B singer has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges and violating the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines for sex.

Kelly denies the charges, claiming all the women were groupies.

