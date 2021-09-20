Sam Asghari's Ex Mayra Veronica 'Very Happy' for Him and Britney Spears for Their Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

When sharing her thoughts about her former beau's engagement to the 'Gimme More' songstress, the 41-year-old singer/actress claims both the pair 'hit the jackpot.'

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari's ex-girlfriend Mayra Veronica has nothing but love for him and Britney Spears. When asked about how she felt regarding Sam's engagement to the "Gimme More" singer, the "Freak Like Me" songstress said she's "very happy" for the couple.

The 41-year-old beauty offered her two cents when speaking to TMZ during a Los Angeles outing on Friday, September 17. "I feel great. I feel very happy for them," she gushed. "He hit the jackpot!"

"She hit the jackpot too, though," Mayra said of Britney. "He's extremely supportive. He's a really, really supportive guy, and after all the s**t she's been through, that's what she needs."

"He was a really sweet guy," Mayra, who dated Sam from 2015 until 2016, went on raving. "He was always super, super supportive, so I think she's with the right guy."

After calling it quits with Mayra, Sam began dating Britney. The "Can You Keep a Secret?" actor and the 39-year-old pop star, who met on the set of her 2016 "Slumber Party" music video, finally got engaged earlier this month.

Sharing the happy news was the "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker via Instagram on September 12. Posting a video of her flaunting her massive diamond ring from his now fiance, she wrote in the caption, "I can't f**king believe it!" along with several ring emojis.

The engagement news was also confirmed by Britney's talent manager, Brandon Cohen. "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Brandon said.

Days later, the "Everytime" songstress deactivated her Instagram account. On the reason why, she explained on Twitter, "Don't worry folks... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!!" She wrote. "I'll be back soon."

Sam will become Britney's third husband. The older sister of Jamie Lynn Spears was previously married to rapper Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons together, as well as Jason Allen Alexander.